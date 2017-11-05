Notice on citizenship

Mahiruddin Ahmed in Barpeta. Picture by Sunil Das Guwahati/Barpeta: A retired armyman from Assam's Barpeta district on Saturday claimed he had received a notice from a foreigners tribunal on September 16 asking him to prove his Indian citizenship. "The notice was sent by the tribunal by post when I was in Nepal for eye treatment. After a few days, I returned and found the notice. But I could not read it due to my eye problem. My three sons can't even read Assamese as they studied in English-medium schools. I could read the notice after a week. It says that I had entered India after March 24, 1971, and lived here without proper documents," Mahiruddin Ahmed, who lives in Khablarbhitha village in Barpeta district, told The Telegraph over phone. Ahmed had retired from the army in 2004 as a havildar clerk. He, however, said the notice was addressed to Mahiruddin and his surname was missing. "My father's name is Basiruddin Ahmed. But in the notice his name was written as Fazal. My wife's name is written as Hasinara Ahmed but her name is Husniara," he said. He said he had not approached the tribunal pointing out the mismatch in names in the notice. In another case in September this year, Assam police had served a "foreigner" notice to Mohd Azmal Hoque, a retired junior commissioned officer of the army in Kamrup district, asking him to prove his citizenship. The police later clarified that it was a case of mistaken identity and the notice was served to Hoque instead of a suspected Bangladeshi immigrant, Azmal Haque, who shares his name and village. Assam has 100 tribunals entrusted with the job of detecting foreigners who entered the state illegally after the midnight of March 24, 1971, designated as the cut-off date under the 1985 Assam Accord.