Mukul seeks report on Aadhaar

Shillong: Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma on Wednesday sought a status summary on reports that some families have stopped availing government schemes and are not sending their children to school as a protest against Aadhaar enrolment. Mukul, who is yet to enroll for Aadhaar, voiced concern over the way the 12-digit number is being pushed leading to confusion. Speaking to reporters here, Mukul said the Centre has to address the problems of illegal immigration in Meghalaya, Assam and other states of the Northeast while pushing for Aadhaar enrolment. "I have not registered for Aadhaar and I share the concern that right to privacy is important, or else the whole idea of democracy gets diluted," Mukul said. He said he had discussed the Aadhaar issue with Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and had written to the Centre on it. "Our stand remains the same and we agreed to move together on this issue. The Northeast is in a situation which is different from other regions in the country. Illegal immigration is a common concern of Meghalaya, Assam and the entire Northeast." On reports that some families have stopped availing government schemes and are not sending their children to school, Mukul said: "I have asked for a complete report." Though the Supreme Court had earlier passed a slew of orders asking the government and its agencies not to make Aadhaar mandatory for getting benefits of the welfare schemes, the RBI has announced that linking Aadhaar number with bank account is mandatory. The campaign for opting out of Aadhaar in Khasi and Jaiñtia hills is spearheaded by the Meghalaya People's Committee on Aadhaar. So far 226 people, who had enrolled for Aadhaar, had signed documents for withdrawing their names from the Aadhar scheme. The opposition Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) has decided to serve legal notice to the RBI for stating that linking Aadhaar with bank accounts is mandatory. The president of the HSPDP, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said the Supreme Court has clearly stated that Aadhaar is not mandatory and urged people not to rush for Aadhaar enrolment especially when petitions challenging the validity of Aadhaar are being heard by the apex court.