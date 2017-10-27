Kokrajhar cops cane Lafiqul supporters

ABMSU members protest in Kokrajhar on Thursday. Picture by Tejesh Kumar Bongaigaon: Police resorted to lathicharge on Thursday as All BTAD Minority Students' Union supporters staged protests in Kokrajhar and Baksa districts in lower Assam, demanding immediate arrest of the killers of their president Lafiqul Islam. Lafiqul was shot dead in Kokrajhar town on August 2. The Centre has handed over the probe to the CBI following a request by Dispur, a state government release said on Wednesday night. ABMSU general secretary Shahkamal Khandakar said they had not received any communication regarding CBI probe. He said their decision to hold the agitation was taken a month ago and they had informed the administration and railway authorities. The police said hundreds of slogan-shouting, placard-carrying protesters, including Islam's sister, took to the streets in Kokrajhar district around 5am. When they tried to block railway tracks at Salakati, as a part of their 12-hour rail blockade, the police intervened. Khandakar said the police caned protesters, burst teargas shells and fired rubber bullets, injuring over 30 protesters. The police said the protesters first pelted stones at them, forcing them to take action. They said 21 police personnel were injured. Railway sources said train services were disrupted for two hours as the police tried to disperse the protesters. Kokrajhar additional superintendent of police Tabu Ram Pegu said 40 protesters have been detained. All, other than those accused of pelting stones, would be released. Khandakar said the government had adopted coercive tactics against ABMSU activists and leaders to suppress their movement of getting justice for Lafiqul's family. ABMSU president in-charge Ali Azam said the police and special investigation team had neither booked Lafiqul's killers nor identified them yet. "If all the detained protesters are not freed, our next democratic protest will be stronger," he warned.