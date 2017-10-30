Jumbos nearby? Press phone, not panic button

ON THE RIGHT TRACK Nagaon: The forest divisions of Nagaon and Dhemaji districts in Assam have jointly developed a mobile app, "Airawat", which will alert them on movement of elephants in a particular area. Once installed, smartphone users, if and when they spot a herd, will be able to let forest officials know about its presence in a particular area. The users will also be able to track work done by the forest department and access related information on the app. Airawat has been designed by a Lucknow-based company. The forest departments of Nagaon and Dhemaji will launch it soon. A senior forest department official said this app is the first of its kind in the country. "This will keep the informer and forest official connected till the crisis is resolved," said Nagaon divisional forest officer Suvashish Das. He claimed that this might help bring an end to the communication gap between departmental officials and people in remote areas during a crisis. "Most of the time, villagers are unable to communicate the time and location of the herd. Moreover, people start to panic in the absence of forest officials during a crisis. The app has been designed keeping in view all these aspects," said Dhemaji DFO Prashant Dhanda. Man-elephant conflicts in the two districts have increased manifold in the past couple of years. In Nagaon, 14 elephants and 13 villagers have died since 2016 while in Dhemaji, one villager and an elephant were killed during that period. "This has been done according to the instructions of forest minister Pramila Rani Brahma, who had been seeking short and long-term IT solution to the man-animal conflict," said chief conservator of forest P. Sivkumar. The two central Assam districts of Nagaon and Morigaon (under Nagaon forest division) include 36,570 hectares of forest and 4,040 hectares of proposed forest area. The districts have 20 reserve forests and 16 proposed reserve forests. Incidents of man-elephant conflict are regular in areas near North Dijoo, South Dijoo, Kumurakata, Swang reserve forests. Elephants straying out of Kaziranga National Park is also routine. "In autumn, herds invade the paddy fields creating panic among villagers. We are focusing on these areas at this moment before autumn so that farmers do not have to go through similar experiences," Das said.