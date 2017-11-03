Furore at GMCH over youth death

Guwahati: The family and friends of a youth, alleging that doctors at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital declared him dead while he was still alive, staged a protest at the GMCH on Thursday. According to GMCH records, Rabi Sonowal, a friend, had admitted Bonny Borgohain, 21, at 1.06am after he vomited and fainted during dinner. At 1.20am, he was declared dead on arrival. However, Bonny's father, Pradyumna, block development officer of Khowang in Dibrugarh district, claimed that when his son was wheeled out of the morgue for autopsy in the afternoon, he found him "alive". "He was breathing and bleeding from the nose," he said. They rushed him to the emergency ward where the doctors found him dead. They took the body to Nemcare Hospital where doctors confirmed his death. Pradyumna said his son could have survived if given timely medical help. He lodged an FIR at Dispur police station, saying that Bonny could have been poisoned. Assistant commissioner of police (Dispur) Sujit Saikia said Bonny "was frothing at the mouth at the time of death" and that they would wait for post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. Bonny, from Mesagarh in Sivasagar, was a BCom third semester student of Gargaon College and had come here three days ago to visit a friend who lives at Borbari. GMCH superintendent Ramen Talukdar said the allegation was false and that Bonny had been brought dead to the hospital. The police and CRPF personnel were deployed at the GMCH morgue to prevent any untoward incident. The autopsy was conducted late on Thursday afternoon and samples will be sent for a forensic examination. Assistant commissioner of police (Dispur) Sujit Saikia said they will wait for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. "He was frothing at the mouth at the time of death," he said. Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the post-mortem would reveal the cause of the youth's death.