Saturday, November 4, 2017
ED search in tax evasion scam
PANKAJ SARMA

Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday evening conducted searches at four places in the city in connection with the multi-crore-rupee excise duty and VAT evasion scam in the state.

The directorate is investigating the money-laundering angle of this case while the CBI is probing the criminal conspiracy and other aspects of the case.

A source said the officials conducted searches at the residences of liquor merchant Rajesh Jalan on Chitralekha Path near Dispur Supermarket, Jalan's business associate Bonti Gogoi Pegu near the zoo, excise deputy commissioner Pranjal Borah at Hatigaon and excise superintendent Amarendra Nath at Santipur.

"Certain documents seized during the raids are being scrutinised," the source said.

The CID had arrested the four accused in the case but besides Jalan, the other three are out on bail.

The case relates to alleged evasion of excise duty of Rs 19.86 crore and VAT of Rs 21.86 crore by B.G. Bonded Warehouse at Lokhra.

Investigations revealed that Pegu, the licensee of the warehouse, had entered into a contract with Mrinal Goswami in 2012 and executed a power of attorney in Goswami's favour to run the business by violating the licence condition. "Pegu and Goswami were actually proxies of Jalan, who was the mastermind of the scam," the source said.

"They had evaded excise duty and VAT in collusion with some excise department officials like Nath and Borah." Goswami is now absconding.

The alleged scam took place between 2012 and 2015 during the previous Congress regime.

