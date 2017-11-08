Assam official held in Rs 30-crore scam

Guwahati: The Assam chief minister's special vigilance cell on Tuesday arrested director of state information and public relations department Ranjit Gogoi for his alleged involvement in an over Rs 30-crore advertisement scam in the department during the tenure of the previous Tarun Gogoi government. Ranjit was arrested in connection with a case registered under Sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was arrested after being summoned to the office of the special vigilance cell in Dispur on Tuesday afternoon. He was produced before the court of special judge, Assam, A. Bhattacharyya, here and remanded in police custody for three days. From the court, he was taken to Dispur police station for interrogation. There have been allegations of largescale financial anomalies in implementation of the Vision Assam and Mission Assam (VAMA) campaign of the state government by the directorate of IPR under the supervision of the chief minister's secretariat in 2015-2016. It was also alleged that a section of IPR officials, including the director, had colluded with some private advertising firms like Brahmaputra Television Network, Delta Publicity and Pradit Advertisement, and misappropriated public money to the tune of several crores of rupees in the name of implementing VAMA ahead of Assembly polls last year. BJP MLA from Dispur Atul Bora was the first to lodge a complaint with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in this regard in September last year. On that basis, an inquiry was ordered by the chief minister's secretariat. An FIR was lodged by the vigilance cell on October 20. A source said Gogoi is suspected to have siphoned off a huge sum of money in the name of a firm called Nandita Creations, owned by his wife.