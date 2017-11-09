16 arrested in APSC scam

The arrested officials on the way to court on Wednesday. Picture by UB Photos

Guwahati: Sixteen gaze-tted officers of Assam were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly securing their jobs through the Assam Public Service Commission by illegal means.

"All these candidates are suspected to have got their jobs by bribing (arrested APSC chairman) Rakesh Kumar Paul and his associates," a source said.

Fifteen of them, all 2013 batch, were picked up from different places in the state in a pre-dawn swoop and brought here for interrogation. One surrendered tonight.

Seven of them are Assam Civil Service officers (Pallabi Sarma Choudhury, Dipak Khanikar, Debajit Bora, Anirudh Roy, Himangshu Choudhury, Kunal Das and Dwaithun Borgoyary), six are Assam Police Service officers (Sabbira Imran, Jayanta Kumar Nath, Harsha Jyoti Bora, Hemanta Saikia, Jatindra Prasad Baruah and Dilip Kumar Kalita), two are employment officers (Sudipta Goswami and Amarjit Das) and one is a labour inspector (Raju Saha).

While 14 of them were produced before a special court here and sent to 14-day police custody, Sudipta Goswami and Dilip Kumar Kalita will be produced before the court on Thursday.

Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay said forensic examination had confirmed anomalies in the answer scripts of 25 candidates and nine more would be arrested.

"Forensic experts found their answer scripts, seized from APSC office, to be duplicate and the signatures of invigilators forged," he said.

The sources said the remaining nine officers include the son of a former minister of the Tarun Gogoi government and two relatives of a Congress MP and a BJP MP.

In two other developments, Chapar BDO in Dhubri district, Bokul Rani Mahanta, was arrested for anomalies in Indira Awas Yojana funds. She denied her involvement.

In Jorhat district, a sub-engineer of water resources department, Jorhat division, Nilakanta Das, was arrested on Tuesday night for submitting false HSLC certificate.