State food minister admits PDS lapses
OUR SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT

Ranchi: State food and civil supplies minister Saryu Roy categorically denied the three deaths in Simdega, Dhanbad and Deoghar districts were linked to starvation, but admitted on Wednesday that such casualties exposed lapses in the public distribution system (PDS).

"None of these casualties (Santoshi Kumari in Simdega, Baidyanath Ravidas in Dhanbad and Ruplal Marandi in Deoghar) are starvation deaths. But when hunger allegations surfaced and probes were done, hamari taraf se bhi kamiyan payi gayi (loopholes emerged from the state's side too)," Roy told the media.

Roy stressed on the need to link PDS ration cards to Aadhaar cards to eliminate ghost beneficiaries, but admitted not having biometric details was no reason to deny foodgrain.

Faced with outcry from the Opposition and food activists that the state's poorest were going hungry over Aadhaar linkage snags, Roy said he asked for a detailed report on PDS irregularities.

"I asked my team to clarify how many among the 11.5 lakh PDS ration cards nullified earlier this year were not Aadhaar-linked. I also want monthly reports of people getting PDS supplies without Aadhaar-linked ration cards," he said.

Roy admitted that fixing erring officials and plugging PDS loopholes was important.

On the Simdega death, the food minister said the ration card of 11-year-old victim Santoshi's family was scrapped in July. "Media says the ration card was scrapped because it was not Aadhaar-linked, though beneficiaries had Aadhaar numbers. My officials told me none among the 11.5 lakh ration cards was nullified only for lack of Aadhaar linkage. I want to know why this specific ration card was nullified," he added.

In the Deoghar death, state records say deceased's family got foodgrain till September, but the ration card says August. "If the PDS dealer did not supply foodgrain (in September) after taking (the beneficiary's) thumb mark, it is a very serious issue that needs probe. Even if the thumb mark was not authenticated by the PoS machine, the family should have got ration," Roy said.

The Dhanbad case also exposed chinks, Roy added. "The rickshaw-puller did not have PDS ration card," he said.

Roy will meet PDS officials on October 30 to ask them not to deny a ration card holder foodgrain without Aadhaar or for thumb mark mismatch.

