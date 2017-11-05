Promotion limbo in govt

New Delhi: The department of personnel and training has been sitting on promotions for the past year, leaving thousands of mid-level officers in different central government ministries stagnating in their posts since late 2016. Sources said over 2,000 employees at different levels - like section officers, undersecretaries, deputy secretaries and directors - have not got promotion because of ongoing legal cases related to reservation in promotions. "Lack of promotion is very discouraging," said an undersecretary in the human resource development ministry. "There is no restriction on the DoPT to promote general category staff against vacancies in the unreserved category and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe employees against vacant posts in their respective categories." The DoPT promotes a few employees every month at all levels against available vacancies. But not a single employee has been promoted since October 2016. As a result, 250 of the 600 deputy secretary- and director-level posts are vacant. At the undersecretary level, 337 of the 1,462 posts are vacant, while 1,574 out of 3,018 sanctioned posts are vacant at the level of section officers. Article 16 (4) of the Constitution provides for reservation in jobs for socially and educationally backward classes.The 77th constitutional amendment, passed in 1997, introduced a provision - 16 (4) (a) - that provided for reservation in promotion for SC/ST candidates on the ground they were not adequately represented in the public services. The DoPT accordingly issued an order in 1997 and SC/ST employees started getting reservation in promotions. In a 2006 judgment, however, the Supreme Court ruled that under-representation of the backward classes needed to be established with empirical data while giving reservation-based promotions. In a recent judgment, Delhi High Court held that the DoPT should have modified its order keeping in view the top court's 2006 ruling. Some central government staffers have approached the Central Administrative Tribunal, saying some employees had got reservation-based promotions in violation of the 2006 judgment. In another case, the Supreme Court has ruled that no SC/ST employee can be given reservation-based promotion against vacant unreserved posts. DoPT information officer K.S. Dhattwalia has not yet responded to an email sent on Monday. Some employees say the DoPT should give promotions subject to the final outcome in the pending legal cases. A DoPT official, however, said the department was not willing to promote any employee till the reservation dispute is settled.