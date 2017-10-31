MoU start to mining bash

BIZ TALKS: Union coal and rail minister Piyush Goyal interacts with chief minister Raghubar Das at the Jharkhand Mining Show in Dhurwa, Ranchi, on Monday. (Prashant Mitra) Ranchi: Investment hungry Jharkhand, which is home to 40 per cent of the country's mineral reserves, is aiming to become a manufacturing hub for mining equipment and allied industries, showcasing its potential at a three-day conclave that began at HEC grounds in Dhurwa on Monday. During the inaugural of the Jharkhand Mining Show, organised jointly by the state government and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a tripartite MoU was signed between Coal India and two departments - mines & geology and drinking water and sanitation - for a project to treat abundant water lying in mine pits and make it fit for drinking and irrigation. Union minister of railways and coal Piyush Goyal and chief minister Raghubar Das inaugurated the mining show in the presence of senior officials, ministers and corporate leaders. "We can't have a New India by 2022 unless we have a New Jharkhand. Raghubar Das ji is rightly steering the growth of this state with great vigour," said Goyal who left early because of pressing engagements in New Delhi. Chief minister Das said the idea of a mining show struck him when he was in Las Vegas in the US for a Momentum Jharkhand roadshow. He said the MoU signed on Monday would benefit areas in and around mining zones that were crying out for clean drinking water. "Neighbouring states like Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh can be a market for mining and allied activities. And Jharkhand's strategic location can help it become a hub of manufacturing in the field of mining," he said, adding that the state was ready to accommodate investors with the right policies. Of the 2010 MoUs signed during first Global Investors' Summit held in February, 95 had already got off the ground, the chief minister said. "Land and law and order problems are no issues at all. If investors have a problem, they can personally contact me and I will solve their issues within 24 hours," Das promised, and invited investors to bid for at least 11 mineral reserves in Jharkhand that would be up for auction in a couple of months from now. • See Page 6