Kovind plea for Bihar's image

Patna: Bihar needs an image makeover, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday after releasing the state's third agriculture road map. "All those who care for Bihar need to work for image building of Bihar outside the state. The sooner the state government starts work in this direction the better it would be," Kovind said while addressing a capacity audience at the Bapu Conference Hall that is part of the Samrat International Convention Centre. Earlier at the event, chief minister Nitish Kumar had reminded the President how Kovind - a native of Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh - claimed to be a Bihari. Kovind said taking birth in Bihar was not the only way of becoming Bihari and one could claim to be a Bihari by learning many things from the rich history and culture of the state. The agriculture road map too could be a good tool to promote brand Bihar outside the state, Kovind said. The road map talks of providing at least one item from Bihar in every Indian plate, and the President said he got the Chhath prasad, thekua, from Sudha Dairy in Rashtrapati Bhavan during the festival. He lauded the success of Sudha Dairy, whose products are being made available in Delhi and the northeast states. Kovind said it was a moving experience to visit to Bihar for the first time after becoming President. "I would always remember the regard and affection I received from people of all sections and regions of the state during my tenure as the governor of Bihar," he said. The President said the timing of the third agriculture roadmap was apt because this is the centenary year of the Champaran Satyagraha, Mahatma Gandhi's movement for farmers. Kovind also spoke at length on how Biharis had excelled in different fields and the important role they played in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai as well as in foreign countries.