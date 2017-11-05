The Telegraph
Sunday, November 5, 2017
Kadma woman's body in bag
Kumud Jenamani
Chaunika Kumari

Jamshedpur: Chaunika Kumari (29), a resident of Kadma, was murdered in a hotel on Friday night by her suitor, who then packed her body in a trolley bag and used her scooter to dump it near Tatanagar station.

Mirza Rafique Haque (32), a doctor formerly with a Calcutta hospital, was arrested on Saturday after he confessed to his crime and led police to his hotel from where he was then picked up.

"The two had an affair. Mirza murdered the girl as she refused to marry him. He strangulated her with a chain at Ginger Hotel at Bistupur. We have taken him in custody," OC Ram Yash Prasad told The Telegraph.

According to accounts by her father and police, Chaunika was last seen by her family on Friday morning. But when she did not return by 6.30pm, her father Arun Kumar panicked.

They called Meditrina Hospital at Adityapur, where she worked as operations manager. Then, they were told that she had taken leave for three days, between November 1 to November 3. The family did not know about it.

Finally, the hospital found a cover in her locker with Mirza's name and number. They called him on Friday. Initially, he feigned ignorance, but he called back on Saturday morning, and confessed his crime.

Police, who had found the body near an eatery on Kitadih Station Road on Saturday night, were able to join the dots on Saturday after identifying Chaunika.

"On searching the victim's clothes, we found a Meditrina Hospital ID and her ATM card. Then, we informed Meditrina Hospital," said OC Prasad.

