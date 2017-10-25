Hunger whiff in third death

Ranchi: A 62-year-old daily wager, bedridden for months because of a fractured leg, died at his village home in Deoghar on Monday, the family's starvation claim prompting the state government to dispatch a minister to the village 24 hours later in an effort to quell the outcry over two other recent deaths linked to PDS snags.

Ruplal Marandi's daughter, Manodi, told local journalists on Tuesday that his death was the result of hunger as the family could not collect ration because of a biometric mismatch at the local PDS shop.

However, Deoghar district administration on Tuesday evening called it a natural death, its probe report claiming the family had a ration card and got timely supplies.

But anomalies persist. Local BDO claimed Marandi's died of natural causes and that the family had collected rations in September as per an entry in the online PDS registry. Yet, according to entries in the physical ration card, a copy of which is in the possession of The Telegraph, August was the last time the family collected rations.

"I was also surprised to see the ration card entry," said BDO Ashok Kumar. "Our online register shows 15kg rice was given in September. Perhaps PDS dealer Dharmdeo Choudhary failed to make a proper entry."

Marandi's death is the third in recent times to be linked to alleged starvation. In Simdega, Santoshi Kumari, the 11-year-old daughter of a grass-cutter, died on September 28 with food activists claiming the family was denied ration for months as their card was not Aadhaar-linked. The state claims she died of malaria.

In Dhanbad's Jharia, a 50-year-old rickshaw-puller Baidyanath Ravidas died of a prolonged illness, but food activists blamed malnutrition. He did not have a ration card.

On Tuesday, after word spread about Marandi's death, the government dispatched labour minister Raj Paliwar to his Bhagwanpur village home at Mohanpur block in Deoghar, around 300km from Ranchi. JMM's S.S. Bhokta also went there. (See East)