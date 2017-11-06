The Telegraph
Monday, November 6, 2017
Heat on illegal mining
OUR SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT

Ranchi: A day after chief minister Raghubar Das directed industries, mines and geology department secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal to act against illegal mining, especially of sand and stone, in Santhal Pargana, the senior bureaucrat met DCs and SPs of all six districts in the region in Dumka on Sunday.

He said the use of machines for sand mining was not permissible even if a sand bank had been auctioned.

The DCs and SPs were asked to form crackdown teams in 15 days to conduct surprise raids against illegal miners of sand and stone.

