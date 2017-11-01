HC rap on minor minerals policy

Ranchi: Jharkhand High Court expressed "concern" about the government's delay in framing a minor minerals policy, its criticism coming on Tuesday, the second day of a three-day mega mineral conclave being held in the capital to showcase the state's abundant natural resources.

A division bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice B.B. Mangalmurti, while hearing a PIL initiated suo motu, observed that it seemed there "is some vested interest of the government in not framing the minor minerals policy and allowing it to be squandered".

The court said the state government ought to run its mining programme in a planned manner. "Mining involves accumulation of revenue for the government, but unplanned mining will leave no resources for future generations," the bench noted.

Citing an example, the bench said that Ranchi Hill in the heart of the capital was crumbling, but it wasn't because of mining.

"It will affect religious sentiments of people. Like Ranchi Hill, there are several hills and hillocks all over the state which have either scenic beauty or religious significance and attract tourists and visitors," the bench said.

Earlier, the court had ordered the government to file a report after conducting district-wise surveys. The government could not file the report on Tuesday and its counsel sought an adjournment.

The court asked the government counsel to come prepared on Wednesday when case would be heard again.

At Dhurwa, on the second day of Jharkhand Mining Show technical sessions were held on various opportunities and challenges of the sector.