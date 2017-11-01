The Telegraph
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Jharkhand > HC rap on minor minerals policy

HC rap on minor minerals policy
OUR CORRESPONDENT

Ranchi: Jharkhand High Court expressed "concern" about the government's delay in framing a minor minerals policy, its criticism coming on Tuesday, the second day of a three-day mega mineral conclave being held in the capital to showcase the state's abundant natural resources.

A division bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice B.B. Mangalmurti, while hearing a PIL initiated suo motu, observed that it seemed there "is some vested interest of the government in not framing the minor minerals policy and allowing it to be squandered".

The court said the state government ought to run its mining programme in a planned manner. "Mining involves accumulation of revenue for the government, but unplanned mining will leave no resources for future generations," the bench noted.

Citing an example, the bench said that Ranchi Hill in the heart of the capital was crumbling, but it wasn't because of mining.

"It will affect religious sentiments of people. Like Ranchi Hill, there are several hills and hillocks all over the state which have either scenic beauty or religious significance and attract tourists and visitors," the bench said.

Earlier, the court had ordered the government to file a report after conducting district-wise surveys. The government could not file the report on Tuesday and its counsel sought an adjournment.

The court asked the government counsel to come prepared on Wednesday when case would be heard again.

At Dhurwa, on the second day of Jharkhand Mining Show technical sessions were held on various opportunities and challenges of the sector.

 More stories in Jharkhand

  • Fog alert in capital, parts of Kolhan
  • Minister diktat rocks sports academy
  • Trailer mows down morning-walker
  • Coming soon: budget homes for you
  • Lakhs gone at gunpoint
  • Traffic lens on 50 kids
  • Unity run a roaring success
  • At Sakchi, even CM's word doesn't work
  • Man held for bank fraud
  • Hooch in sacks seized near capital
  • Jogga tourney for girls begins
  • Archer eyes Olympic medal
  • Opp. jibe at wilting lotus
  • CM bullish on new graft-curb law
  • High Court relief for contract teachers
  • Top cops face Das wrath
  • Unity run high on zeal in Ranchi
  • Crackdown on hookah bar, 2 held
  • Spotlight on tribal dance
  • Tips to fight cyber crime
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  