HC order on minor minerals

Ranchi: Jharkhand High Court ordered the state government on Wednesday to file a comprehensive report on the survey conducted in all districts on mining, illegal or otherwise, of minor minerals that include building stones, gravel and various types of sand.

A division bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice B.B. Mangalmurti, while hearing a PIL, ordered the state government to present the survey reports from all 24 districts before the court.

Advocate-general Ajit Kumar said reports on sand mining from all 24 districts were in. But, reports on other minerals were still awaited.

The bench suggested that experts be included in the district environment impact assessment authority, which had been formed pursuant to a notification of the Centre under the Environment (Protection) Act. The judges said retired personnel from reputed institutes in mining and environment studies should also be included as members along with forest officials for proper advice on regulating mining operations.

The PIL was initiated in 2015 based on reports published in local dailies on the disappearance of hillocks and hills because of rampant illegal stone mining.