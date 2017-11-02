The Telegraph
Thursday, November 2, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Jharkhand > HC order on minor minerals

HC order on minor minerals
OUR CORRESPONDENT

Ranchi: Jharkhand High Court ordered the state government on Wednesday to file a comprehensive report on the survey conducted in all districts on mining, illegal or otherwise, of minor minerals that include building stones, gravel and various types of sand.

A division bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice B.B. Mangalmurti, while hearing a PIL, ordered the state government to present the survey reports from all 24 districts before the court.

Advocate-general Ajit Kumar said reports on sand mining from all 24 districts were in. But, reports on other minerals were still awaited.

The bench suggested that experts be included in the district environment impact assessment authority, which had been formed pursuant to a notification of the Centre under the Environment (Protection) Act. The judges said retired personnel from reputed institutes in mining and environment studies should also be included as members along with forest officials for proper advice on regulating mining operations.

The PIL was initiated in 2015 based on reports published in local dailies on the disappearance of hillocks and hills because of rampant illegal stone mining.

 More stories in Jharkhand

  • GPS trackers on garbage vans
  • Warmth for zoo royalty
  • Birsa zoo eyes white tiger pair
  • Our girl in Tokyo hopes to win crown
  • Interstate bike thieves nabbed
  • Capital wards now down to 53
  • Snarl excuse for boy bikers
  • Patratu project waits for CM nod
  • Bridge races ahead of road
  • Flat robbers 'fresh faces'
  • Question paper watchdog at varsity
  • Meditrina eyes expansion
  • Retiring rooms to be rat-free
  • Film club to debut on school campus
  • Aadhaar must for fertiliser
  • PLFI leader, 3 aides killed in encounter
  • Speed breakers on NH-33 irk HC
  • DM whip on child marriage
  • Gold mine ends show amid MoUs
  • Power pacts wrap up state mining show
  • Bihar, Sikkim & Nagaland post wins
  • U-23 tie from Friday
  • Jogga to get edge
  • Off ration list by fluke
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  