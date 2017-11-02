Gold mine ends show amid MoUs

Ranchi: The state government on Wednesday auctioned off its Parasi gold block in Tamar block in Ranchi district, with Rungta Mines beating rival Vedanta to win the online bid.

This auction was announced on the concluding day of Jharkhand Mining Show where three MoUs were signed on Wednesday to set up cement and steel plants and explore minerals.

State industries and mines secretary Sunil Barnwal said Jharkhand would get around Rs 1,280 crore through this auction. "Now, the company (Rungta Mines) can start other processes, primarily mandatory clearances to start operations," he added.

Rungta Mines is a part of Rungta Group promoted by Ram Chandra Rungta. The group has businesses in real estate, education, steel and cement among others.

Mineral Exploration Corporation (MECL) chairman-cum-managing director Gopal Dhawan said an estimated 800 million tonnes of gold was available in Parasi block.

"One gram gold is likely to be extracted after excavation of one tonne of soil," he said.

Before Wednesday, the bidding process of this gold block was cancelled twice in the past as competent bidders did not turn up.

Union mines secretary Arun Kumar added that under the Centre's revised rules, states concerned would get over Rs 90,000 crore against the auctions of mineral blocks. Jharkhand would get Rs 2,600 crore of which Rs 1,400 crore had been sanctioned.

"A sizeable portion of the sum should be spent on improving basic amenities and infrastructure in the area or district where mining operations are on. It is heartening that the Jharkhand government has formed a district mineral foundation trust," he said.