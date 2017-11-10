The Telegraph
Friday, November 10, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Jharkhand > Glare on shell firms

Glare on shell firms
Our Special Correspondent

Ranchi: Chief secretary Rajbala Verma on Thursday directed deputy commissioners and police chiefs to launch a crackdown on shell companies in their respective districts within 15 days.

The written order, prodded by chief minister Raghubar Das, asked all the 24 districts to identify and seize properties and freeze accounts of shell firms, which are usually non-trading companies used as vehicles of various financial manoeuvres and manipulation, including tax evasion.

"All DCs are directed to take action under Section 250 of the Companies Act. They must send letters to local banks where shell company accounts exist. The Union ministry of corporate affairs, the finance ministry and the Indian Bankers' Association are simultaneously taking action from their end," the order read.

CM Das, in a statement, said the move was imperative to weed out fake companies. "While we are looking for serious investors to boost development, there will be no place for shell firms," he said.

There are 634 shell companies in Jharkhand, including 214 in Ranchi, 151 in Jamshedpur and 55 in Dhanbad.

 More stories in Jharkhand

  • Forensic lab to get manpower boost
  • ISL home tickets light on pocket
  • Senior citizen calls 'caring' state's bluff
  • One-way ease for Sakchi
  • It's Runday Sunday for 6000-plus in steel city
  • Heat on illegal mining
  • New RJD boss targets BJP
  • Rhino, calf killed in Kaziranga
  • Heat on illegal mining in Santhal Pargana
  • Lalu-Nitish spat 'grave'
  • Nine drown in twin Bihar tragedies
  • Marandi hits out at corruption
  • Wind whims hold up chill
  • Anaconda, Nile croc headed for zoo
  • State takes U-23 lead
  • Peaceful NET amid security
  • Fest prelims at Mesra
  • XLRI career tips for schoolkids
  • Gangster, wife sent to jail
  • Biz body frets over attack on traders
  • 2 killed on rash roads
  • XLRI beats big daddies
  • Foundation function recce
  • Varsity in coal hub focus
  • Trade talk
  • Biz body frets over attack on traders
  • New road spurs rage
  • Vendors on protest path
  • 10 questions
  • Cameracop
  • Letters
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  