Glare on shell firms

Ranchi: Chief secretary Rajbala Verma on Thursday directed deputy commissioners and police chiefs to launch a crackdown on shell companies in their respective districts within 15 days.

The written order, prodded by chief minister Raghubar Das, asked all the 24 districts to identify and seize properties and freeze accounts of shell firms, which are usually non-trading companies used as vehicles of various financial manoeuvres and manipulation, including tax evasion.

"All DCs are directed to take action under Section 250 of the Companies Act. They must send letters to local banks where shell company accounts exist. The Union ministry of corporate affairs, the finance ministry and the Indian Bankers' Association are simultaneously taking action from their end," the order read.

CM Das, in a statement, said the move was imperative to weed out fake companies. "While we are looking for serious investors to boost development, there will be no place for shell firms," he said.

There are 634 shell companies in Jharkhand, including 214 in Ranchi, 151 in Jamshedpur and 55 in Dhanbad.