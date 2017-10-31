FIR heat on ration dealer

Jamshedpur: East Singhbhum administration on Monday asked Chakulia thana to register an FIR against the PDS dealer of Lodhasholi panchayat, where 4,000 ration card holders are bereft of foodgrain since June, and issued an express order to give supplies for September and October.

DC Amit Kumar said after going through The Telegraph report of October 29 ( A panchayat of hunger) that bared how despite having Aadhaar-linked ration cards, people had not received ration for months, he formed a probe team led by Ghatshila SDO Arvind Kumar Lal and Chakulia circle officer Prity Kerketta on Sunday.

"Acting on the probe report that we got on Monday, we ordered an FIR against PDS dealer (Rohit Kumar Gope) and have suspended his licence. Kerketta, also acting marketing officer, will tag Lodhasholi with the nearest PDS dealer so that people get ration fast," the DC said.

In the paper's report, state food minister Saryu Roy had spoken of a nexus between the PDS dealer and 'food mafia'.

The DC said their probe report stated that Gope had lifted foodgrain from State Food Corporation for June, July and August that no one got. In September, only 30 per cent of people got foodgrain. In October, again, no one got ration.

Gope is absconding. But, his PDS shop has 72 quintals of rice, the probe report said.

Food and civil supplies secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey said he read the news report. He rued that no elected rural representative had spoken up. See Page 6