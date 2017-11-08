DeMon that ate up their jobs

BLEAK FUTURE: A youth cycles down Bhalki on Monday. (Animesh Sengupta)

Bhalki (East Singhbhum): Last year on November 8, Kajal Patar, 18, had no inkling of the storm ahead. He had a job in Bengal that paid him Rs 10,000 a month. For a Class IX dropout of an East Singhbhum village, it was as good as it got.

A year later, Kajal's panchayat that thrived on remittance economy is in tatters due to what former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dubbed a "monumental blunder" on Tuesday, the eve of DeMo's first anniversary.

With five revenue villages Bhalki, Sungi, Namolipu, Kanyaluka and Bagjata, and a population of over 10,000 comprising Santhals, other tribals and OBC moolvasis, Bhalki panchayat in Ghurabandha block of Ghatshila subdivision, some 85km from Jamshedpur, has had a tough year.

After the note ban came into force last November, the panchayat's 4,000-odd male migrant workforce were among the first to be laid off over cash crunch and slowdown.

Kajal, back to Bhalki, now makes "possibly Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000" as a contract labour. A far cry from his pay at Emami Cement in Burdwan, Bengal, where he laid cables.

"We did not get paid after last November," said the youth who hung on in Burdwan till February. "Our contractor kept saying cement sales dropped. One day in February, I asked, where is our money. He kept mum, I caught a train home."

His village dada Kartik Mardi, 28, who left the same job, is desperate. "I am jobless and my wife is pregnant. I can work anywhere," he said.

• See Page 6