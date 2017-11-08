The Telegraph
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Jharkhand > DeMon that ate up their jobs

DeMon that ate up their jobs
Animesh Bisoee
BLEAK FUTURE: A youth cycles down Bhalki on Monday. (Animesh Sengupta)

Bhalki (East Singhbhum): Last year on November 8, Kajal Patar, 18, had no inkling of the storm ahead. He had a job in Bengal that paid him Rs 10,000 a month. For a Class IX dropout of an East Singhbhum village, it was as good as it got.

A year later, Kajal's panchayat that thrived on remittance economy is in tatters due to what former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dubbed a "monumental blunder" on Tuesday, the eve of DeMo's first anniversary.

With five revenue villages Bhalki, Sungi, Namolipu, Kanyaluka and Bagjata, and a population of over 10,000 comprising Santhals, other tribals and OBC moolvasis, Bhalki panchayat in Ghurabandha block of Ghatshila subdivision, some 85km from Jamshedpur, has had a tough year.

After the note ban came into force last November, the panchayat's 4,000-odd male migrant workforce were among the first to be laid off over cash crunch and slowdown.

Kajal, back to Bhalki, now makes "possibly Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000" as a contract labour. A far cry from his pay at Emami Cement in Burdwan, Bengal, where he laid cables.

"We did not get paid after last November," said the youth who hung on in Burdwan till February. "Our contractor kept saying cement sales dropped. One day in February, I asked, where is our money. He kept mum, I caught a train home."

His village dada Kartik Mardi, 28, who left the same job, is desperate. "I am jobless and my wife is pregnant. I can work anywhere," he said.

• See Page 6

 More stories in Jharkhand

  • Loud jeers for cash calamity
  • A year on, farm belt still crying
  • Wiped out by cash wash
  • Fresh salvo at Lalu kin
  • Law to make state work doubly hard
  • Hornbill fest with Boney M
  • Ray of hope for heritage upkeep across districts
  • Garbage greets visitors
  • Civic body plans free home trash service
  • Cops plan to break Sapphire lock
  • Meet a striker who's a Beatlemaniac
  • Bihar girls score landslide win
  • Varsity seal on college heads
  • Fishing for joy after retirement
  • Highway repairs thrice as fast
  • Land bump ahead of flyover projects
  • Roadblock over idol
  • No beau for monkey & hippo
  • Winter special to ease rush
  • JMM bats for asylum workers
  • Bike thefts rising
  • Protest over missing man
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  