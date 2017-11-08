DeMo's widow

CASH COW: Manorama in Pithoria. (Prashant Mitra)

Ranchi: In just one year, Manorama Devi of vegetable bowl Pithoria, 40km from the capital, plunged deeper into debt, lost her husband, and now wants to sell her cow for money to farm again.

In her early 30s, Manorama is the widow of Kaleshwar Mahto of Simalbera village, whose suicide this June over unpaid farm loans made headlines. On the first anniversary of demonetisation, Manorama said notebandi was the trigger behind her husband's death.

" Kya sudhar hua notebandi se? (What improved after demonetisation)?" she asked on Tuesday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim last year that demonetisation would help the poor, the farmers and labourers.

As Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes ceased to be legal tender overnight, farmers like Kaleshwar and Manorama couldn't hire a mini van to reach Pandra wholesalers. "Our winter crops decayed at home or were sold for a pittance," she said.

By June, when Kaleshwar killed himself, cash flow was normal. But explains his widow, "We couldn't recover from our winter losses while our debts kept mounting."

• See Page 6