The Telegraph
Saturday, November 4, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Jharkhand > Class XII boys held over minor rape

Class XII boys held over minor rape
OUR CORRESPONDENT

Ranchi: Two Class XII students of St Xavier's College on Purulia Road in the capital were arrested on Friday in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old tribal girl near BIT-Mesra on Thursday evening.

Kuldeep Kacchap (18) of arts and Karan Munda (18) of commerce were rounded up from their homes in Nayatoli in Bariatu and Rudia village in Mesra, respectively, after an FIR was lodged at Bariatu thana in the morning.

Sadar DSP Vikas Chandra Srivastava said the rape survivor was a resident of Latma village in Jagannathpur and a former neighbour of Kuldeep.

"She went biking with him to Tagore Hill, Irba and Rudia, which is near the BIT campus, yesterday. In Rudia, 12km from city limits, they met Karan, a friend of Kuldeep. In the evening, all three drank hadiya," the officer said.

In drunken stupor, Karan - who police sources said was the son of Rudia village mukhiya - dragged the girl to a bush and raped her as Kuldeep watched. When she started crying, Kuldeep dropped her at Kokar, where a PCR van spotted her and took her to Bariatu police station.

"Once the girl overcame the initial trauma, she helped police register an FIR. The culprits were picked up and grilled. They were arrested after they confessed to the crime," the DSP said.

 More stories in Jharkhand

  • Man shot at outside son's school
  • North wind flows free, cities feel it
  • Burnt body found near Ring Road
  • Delay dogs water towers
  • Gala song & dance show to mark JFC home debut
  • Many trains resheduled
  • Akhilesh, wife sent to cop custody
  • Bihar sibling love in Ranchi
  • Cattle trucks seized
  • Rescue skill test for colliery workers
  • Get set for the coolest carnival
  • Swachh push before survey
  • Funds sanctioned for new hospitals
  • Undertrial dead
  • HC to get three new judges
  • 3rd rhino killed in Kaziranga
  • Patna whip on tobacco shops
  • Extras help states win matches
  • Good start for Jharkhand
  • Axe on NTPC manager
  • SC to hear note plea
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  