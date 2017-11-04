Class XII boys held over minor rape

Ranchi: Two Class XII students of St Xavier's College on Purulia Road in the capital were arrested on Friday in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old tribal girl near BIT-Mesra on Thursday evening.

Kuldeep Kacchap (18) of arts and Karan Munda (18) of commerce were rounded up from their homes in Nayatoli in Bariatu and Rudia village in Mesra, respectively, after an FIR was lodged at Bariatu thana in the morning.

Sadar DSP Vikas Chandra Srivastava said the rape survivor was a resident of Latma village in Jagannathpur and a former neighbour of Kuldeep.

"She went biking with him to Tagore Hill, Irba and Rudia, which is near the BIT campus, yesterday. In Rudia, 12km from city limits, they met Karan, a friend of Kuldeep. In the evening, all three drank hadiya," the officer said.

In drunken stupor, Karan - who police sources said was the son of Rudia village mukhiya - dragged the girl to a bush and raped her as Kuldeep watched. When she started crying, Kuldeep dropped her at Kokar, where a PCR van spotted her and took her to Bariatu police station.

"Once the girl overcame the initial trauma, she helped police register an FIR. The culprits were picked up and grilled. They were arrested after they confessed to the crime," the DSP said.