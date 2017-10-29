A panchayat of hunger

Lodhasholi (Chakulia): Rendered immobile by joint pain, Budhni Gope, a 76-year-old woman of an East Singhbhum hamlet, 101km from Jamshedpur, has not got ration since June. She lives on her Rs 600-a-month widow pension and the earnings of daughter-in-law Rani, who is a farmhand.

Budhni is luckier than neighbour Puti Bala Patar, who at age 60, has to join Rani to work in fields to feed herself and daughter Tilochan, 27, whose brittle bones and anaemia have made her house-bound.

Budhni and Puti of Patartola are among the 4,000 ration card holders of 10 revenue villages of Lodhasholi panchayat, Chakulia block in Ghatshila subdivision, who haven't got ration since June this year, allegedly as the PDS dealer siphoned the foodgrain.

"I eat rice and its gruel with salt once a day," says Budhni, who has the Antyodaya Anna Yojana or yellow card given to the poorest citizens, even linked to her Aadhaar card. But, she hasn't been getting the 35kg grain a month that the card entitles her.

"I feel bad for my grandson, Dhanpati, who is 10 and gets to eat very little," she said.

The irony of Dhanpati's name - it means owner of wealth - escapes the grandmother. The Class IV boy gets midday meal at his primary school. Rani and Budhni don't.

State food minister Saryu Roy admitted the PDS system had failed in the panchayat.

"The district supply officer (Bindeshwari Tattma) has been asked to suspend the PDS dealer (Rohit Kumar Gope), tag the villagers with another dealer and arrange compensation for the period they have been deprived of ration," the minister said.