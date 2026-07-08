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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 July 2026

Jharkhand government begins stakeholder consultation in Delhi, unveils draft AI and investment policies

Organised by the state's Information Technology, Industries and Tourism departments, the consultation brings together policymakers, industry representatives, investors and technology experts

Our Web Desk Published 08.07.26, 04:28 PM
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at the National Stakeholders Consultation in New Delhi

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at the National Stakeholders Consultation in New Delhi The Telegraph Online

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday began a two-day National Stakeholders Consultation in New Delhi to seek feedback on a series of draft policies covering artificial intelligence, industrial investment, tourism and public-private partnerships.

Organised by the state's Information Technology, Industries and Tourism departments, the consultation brings together policymakers, industry representatives, investors and technology experts.

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The National Stakeholders Consultation is underway in New Delhi

The National Stakeholders Consultation is underway in New Delhi The Telegraph Online

The government released several draft policy frameworks for stakeholder consultation, including the Draft Jharkhand AI Policy, Draft Jharkhand Investment Promotion Policy, Draft Jharkhand Tourism Policy, Draft Jharkhand Textile Policy, Draft Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority (JIADA) Regulations, Draft Public-Private Partnership Policy, and a concept paper on the proposed Jharkhand Foundation.

The opening day centres on information technology, artificial intelligence and digital governance, with discussions on IT infrastructure, business-to-government meetings and a session on the proposed AI policy. Several memoranda of understanding are also expected to be signed between the Information Technology Department and companies.

Thursday's programme shifts to industrial investment, tourism and strategic partnerships, with consultations on industrial promotion, investment-related MoUs and the launch of digital portals aimed at improving governance and investor facilitation.

The consultation will conclude with a cultural programme showcasing Jharkhand's traditional music and dance.

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