Sushma adoption probe prod

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has requested women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi to probe the adoption process of three-year-old Sherin Mathews, whose body was found in a culvert in suburban Dallas in the US.

"After Baby Saraswati @ Sherin Mathews's case, Have requested minister for women and child development for a thorough investigation into the adoption process," Sushma tweeted.

Sherin was Saraswati before she was adopted from Nalanda on June 23, 2016.

Swaraj said all passports for adopted children would be issued only after an approval from the ministry.

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday spoke to Swaraj, urging her to bring changes in the law allowing adoption of Indian children by foreigners, and demanded strict punishment for Sherin's adoptive father.

Nalanda district magistrate S.M. Thyagarajan said a three-member committee enquired whether due procedure was followed in the adoption but found nothing amiss. PTI