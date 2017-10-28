The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Bihar > Sushma adoption probe prod

Sushma adoption probe prod

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has requested women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi to probe the adoption process of three-year-old Sherin Mathews, whose body was found in a culvert in suburban Dallas in the US.

"After Baby Saraswati @ Sherin Mathews's case, Have requested minister for women and child development for a thorough investigation into the adoption process," Sushma tweeted.

Sherin was Saraswati before she was adopted from Nalanda on June 23, 2016.

Swaraj said all passports for adopted children would be issued only after an approval from the ministry.

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday spoke to Swaraj, urging her to bring changes in the law allowing adoption of Indian children by foreigners, and demanded strict punishment for Sherin's adoptive father.

Nalanda district magistrate S.M. Thyagarajan said a three-member committee enquired whether due procedure was followed in the adoption but found nothing amiss. PTI

 More stories in Bihar

  • 'Model' tag on Chhath set-up
  • Death count down, says govt
  • Green glare on AMU Kishanganj Centre
  • Full house at Lalu home
  • Eye bank project on fast track
  • PMC ready for next test
  • Rape fear in child murder
  • Lalu's rally whip to party
  • Pappu slams CM on health
  • Roads across Bihar lead to ghats
  • Foreign push for IIT lectures
  • CRPF Chhath help to win trust
  • Police foil plan to blow up temple
  • Ecology 'guardian' award for VTR
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  