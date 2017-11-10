Surprise power meet axe

RK Singh

Patna: The two-day meet of power and renewable energy ministers which was to begin at Rajgir on Friday was called off less than 24 hours before its scheduled start.

The biennial conference, which was to be chaired by Union power minister Raj Kumar Singh, stood cancelled because he is slated to attend the Union council of ministers' meet on Friday, sources said.

The last-minute cancellation came as a surprise for Bihar officials who were working continuously for the past few days to make preparations.

"Some ministers and officials had reached Rajgir by Thursday evening and were not aware of the cancellation. We informed them once they reached Rajgir," a power company official said.