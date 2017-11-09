Srijan charges filed

Patna: The CBI on Wednesday filed its first chargesheet in the Rs 1,000-crore Srijan scam against seven persons, including the NGO's late chairperson, Manorama Devi.

The chargesheet has been submitted in the court of special CBI judicial magistrate Gayatri Kumari.

The others named are Varun Kumar Sinha (manager, Bank of Baroda), Sarita Jha (manager, Srijan), Arun Kumar Singh (branch manager, Bank of Baroda), Ajay Kumar Pandey (senior clerk, Indian Bank), Rakesh Kumar Jha ( nazir in the district land acquisition office) and Rajiv Ranjan (district land acquisition officer).