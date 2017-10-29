Spurious liquor claims five in Rohtas

Patna: At least five people died and four others were taken ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Rohtas district, around 140km southwest of Patna, late on Friday.

The district administration, however, confirmed only four deaths.

Tragedy struck Dhanwar village under the jurisdiction of Kachhwa police station and 60km north of the district headquarters town, after residents consumed liquor at a feast around 8pm on Friday. They then complained of vomiting, nausea, headache and stomach ache. Two persons died at the Jamuhar Medical College and Hospital and two more at a private nursing home in Ara in neighbouring Bhojpur district. Two others were undergoing treatment at a hospital where the condition of one is said to be critical.

Rohtas district magistrate Animesh Kumar Parashar, who visited the spot with superintendent of police (SP) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, said four persons had died and another fell ill. Samples were sent to the forensic lab in Patna.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has directed inspector-general of Patna zone Nayyar Hasnain Khan to make an on-the-spot investigation and submit a report to police headquarters. A state police's economic offences unit was sent to Rohtas after Nitish reviewed the situation with chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, principal secretary, home, Amir Subhani and director-general of police P.K. Thakur.