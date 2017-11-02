Quota reaches outsourced jobs

Patna: The Bihar government on Wednesday decided to start reservation in services and manpower outsourced from non-government firms, virtually introducing quota in private jobs.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, approving a proposal moved by the general administration department.

"The cabinet has approved the proposal to implement reservation in all outsourced services," said principal secretary, cabinet secretariat, Brijesh Mehrotra. "It will be implemented by way of roster or panel for employment maintained by different government departments."

General administration department officials said Bihar has become the first state in the country to do so. Karnataka is reportedly planning a legal framework to enforce 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in blue-collar jobs.

A top government source said Wednesday's decision will open the doors to reservation in the private sector as "the private firms supplying manpower to government departments will be forced to keep employees as per the reservation policy".

Principal secretary, general administration department, Amir Subhani explained how the quota will work: "A very clear example will be computer operators working in government departments. They are procured by Beltron (Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation) from private providers. The reservation policy will now be applicable for all such outsourced operators."

The decision will also impact all employees who are outsourced from external agencies. Bihar already has 50 per cent reservation in government jobs and institutions. There is also 35 per cent horizontal reservation to women - 35 per cent of each subcategory quota must be filled up by women. General administration additional secretary Rajendra Ram said reservation will also apply in government grant-run institutions.