Police stop child wedding

Patna: Lakhisarai police stopped the marriage between a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy and arrested five persons, including a priest, on Thursday, the first such crackdown after chief minister Nitish Kumar launched the campaign against child marriage and dowry exactly a month ago.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Kawaiya police station raided a temple near R. Lal College in Lakhisarai, around 140km east of Patna, and stopped the ceremony. Area circle officer Arun Kumar accompanied the police team.

The bride, a Class IX student, the bridegroom, the bride's parents and the bridegroom's elder brother Rajiv Mandal and his wife Varsha Mandal were taken to the police station where the relatives were arrested for violating the Child Marriage Act. The Act provides for jail term up to two years and penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh. The police also arrested Manoj Choubey, the priest who was to solemnise the marriage. They were later released on bail.

The team led by station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Kumar faced the ire of around 500 residents at the venue. The SHO pacified the crowd.

Rajiv and his wife told the cops they were not aware of the anti-child marriage law.

Lakhisarai superintendent of police Arvind Thakur said the temple trustees would also be booked, and a committee of local residents would keep a watch on the girl's family and ensure she goes to school.