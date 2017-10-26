PM vow tied in land knot

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to Patna University to bid for "institution of excellence" status came two years after he promised a central university in Bhagalpur that has made little progress so far. In the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, Modi had announced a package for the state on August 18, 2015, which included establishment of a central university near Bhagalpur at the site of the ancient Vikramshila University. The human resource development ministry is the administrative nodal authority which is to coordinate with the Bihar government and bring a bill in Parliament for setting up a central university. Senior HRD ministry officials said that let alone preparing a bill, the site for the university has not been selected till date. "The HRD ministry has written to the Bihar government seeking suggestions on land. The state government has not responded. The proposal has not made any progress," an official said. This is in sharp contrast to the progress made on similar promises to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Andhra government has identified a site in Vizianagram district for a tribal university and another in Anantapur for a central university. The Telangana government is in the process of selecting a site, it has informed. The Centre wants about 500 acres of land for the project, which is usually given free by the state. Once the land is selected, the ministry will bring a bill in Parliament to start the institution. Bihar has two central universities now. The Bhagalpur district administration has identified 500 acres of land in Kahalgaon sub-division. However, it is private land which has to be acquired after paying compensation to landowners. During the Grand Alliance regime, then state education minister Ashok Choudhary had said the project was delayed because land acquisition would cost over Rs 500 crore for which the Centre should also pay. The BJP, then in the Opposition, had targeted the government for not being able to provide land. However, the party, now in power, has changed its stance with deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi saying it is difficult to acquire land for government projects.