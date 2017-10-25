Four lynched in Rohtas, anger against cops

Patna: A mob lynched four suspected extortionists who were trying to flee after shooting at and critically injuring a businessman in Rohtas district, around 165km southwest of Patna, on Tuesday.

The businessman has been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated due to excess blood loss.

The incident occurred around 7.30am when eight criminals on four motorbikes reached the garments shop owned by Vikas Choudhary, husband of Rohtas district board member Rinki Kumari, at Koath Bazar under the jurisdiction of Dawath police station and allegedly demanded extortion money. When Vikas, also known as Arun, refused, one of the criminals shot at him. The bullet hit another businessman, Bhikhu Choudhary.

The criminals then fired indiscriminately to terrorise the businessmen and residents, who, however, caught hold of four of them after a hot pursuit. The criminals were attacked with iron rods, bamboo sticks and stones.

Vikramganj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Neeraj Kumar said the police rushed the four injured to the local primary centre for treatment but they succumbed to injuries on the way. The four other extortionists managed to escape.

The police recovered iron rods and bamboo sticks from the site and sent the bodies for post-mortem. SDPO Neeraj said the deceased were in the age group of 20-25 years.

Vikas told the police that he had received threat calls from some local extortionists about a month ago. "The local police were apprised of the matter but the cops didn't initiate any action," said a close relative of Vikas who survived the attack.

Dawath police station house officer (SHO) Alok Kumar claimed Bhikhu (also known as Neerajan) received bullet injuries while trying to protect Vikas.

The police have launched raids to nab those who lynched the four men and a case of culpable homicide has been lodged against unidentified persons, the SHO said.

People's anger against the police's failure to contain crime in the district was palpable. They shouted slogans against the cops and demanded immediate arrest of the accused in recent incidents of kidnapping and murder. Businessman Dudheshwar Prasad Sah was kidnapped from Nasariganj police station area of the district on October 11 this year.

"Murder, kidnapping and extortion have become routine in the district," said Ritik Kumar, a young businessman from Dehri-on-Sone, the sub-divisional headquarters of Rohtas.