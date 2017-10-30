Nitish says no to Mauritius

Patna: Chief minister Nitish Kumar is not going to Mauritius to participate in the 183rd "Indian arrival day", the anniversary of the arrival of the first batch of indentured labourers there. The Mauritius government had invited Nitish to be the chief guest at the function on November 2. Mauritius' high commissioner to India Jagdishwar Goburdhun had personally met the chief minister to deliver the invitation to him on September 26. "There is no programme of our chief minister to visit Mauritius," Janata Dal United (JDU) national general-secretary Shyam Rajak said on Sunday. Asked why Nitish was not attending the programme even though most of the indentured labourers hailed from Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Shyam said: "You should ask the reasons from him (Nitish) only." Brijesh Mehrotra, principal secretary in the cabinet secretariat department that looks after foreign visits of ministers, said he had no intimation about the chief minister's Mauritius visit. "The chief minister did not want to go to Mauritius as he has been there twice before, and does not want to go to the same place again and again," a source close to the chief minister told The Telegraph. "No application was sent to the Union ministry of external affairs to seek permission for visiting a foreign country," the source added. Other sources close to Nitish also said that the chief minister did not want to visit Mauritius as he wants to focus on development works in the state amid a situation in which the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the largest party in the state Assembly which is in the Opposition now, is trying to corner the state government over law and order and hooch deaths. People of Indian origin constitute 67 per cent of Mauritius' 1.4 million population, and ancestors of a majority of them were taken there by the British as indentured labourers to work at plantations after slavery was abolished across the then British Empire in 1833. The first batch of indentured labourers arrived at Port Louis in Mauritius on November 2, 1834. Their numbers grew rapidly to 25,000 by 1838. Many of them volunteered to come to Mauritius, but many were deceived by middlemen and taken there to spend the rest of their lives amid inhuman conditions that were not very different from slavery.