Nitish bats for private job quota

Patna: Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday advocated expansion of the quota raj by introducing reservation in the private sector though there is no such provision in the Constitution. "Our personal opinion is that there should be reservation in the private sector too. However, there is no such provision in the Constitution, nor any decision in this regard has been taken by Parliament," Nitish said, adding that it could be a subject for a national debate. Nitish was speaking on the sidelines of his Lok Samvad (public dialogue) programme at his 1 Aney Marg residence. His words could stir up a hornet's nest as several regional parties, especially those that are either caste-based or affiliated to particular communities, often raise a similar demand. In Bihar, the RJD has been raising this off and on in the last few years. Now with a heavyweight politician with a clean image like Nitish too pitching in, the demand could gather momentum. The chief minister also clarified that the state government was well within its rights to implement reservation in outsourced jobs, a decision the cabinet took last week. The government mostly takes outsourced personnel as computer operators, drivers, security guards, housekeeping staff, electricians and Grade IV employees. "If the state is paying for the outsourced jobs from its treasury, reservation, as per the Act in Bihar, will have to be implemented in them. It doesn't matter whether the government is recruiting people directly or indirectly," Nitish said. He added that a decision had been taken to provide reservation to the grandchildren of freedom fighters in government jobs and it would be implemented shortly. Nitish also asserted that he stood by his support to the demand for reservation by the Patidar community in Gujarat despite switching over from the Grand Alliance with the RJD and Congress to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. "I still support the demand for reservation by the Patidars. Once I take a stand on anything, where is the question of changing it," Nitish said. However, the chief minister, who is also the national president of the Janata Dal United, hastened to add that he believed the demand for reservation by Patidars was linked to an agrarian crisis. "The demand for reservation by sections of the society which were previously opposed to it meant that the country was going through an agrarian crisis," Nitish said. Patidars, who constitute over 12 per cent of the population in Gujarat, is one of the most influential castes - numerically, financially and politically - in the western state. They have been holding agitations to demand reservation in government jobs and institutions since 2015. Their agitation has thrown up young leaders like Hardik Patel, who drew admiration and support from leaders like Nitish and Lalu Prasad. They have been blaming the BJP for scuttling their quota demand. However, with Assembly elections slated to be held in December, all parties are trying to woo them. Though the JDU has no worthwhile influence in Gujarat politics, support by an ally like Nitish could queer the pitch for the BJP there as it has been skirting the quota demand of Patidars.