Kovind's image prod

Patna: Bihar needs an image makeover, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday after releasing the state's third agriculture roadmap. "All those who care for Bihar need to work to build the state's image outside the state. The sooner the state government starts work in this direction the better," Kovind said. Earlier, chief minister Nitish Kumar had reminded the President how Kovind - a native of Uttar Pradesh - claimed to be Bihari. The President said taking birth in Bihar was not the only way of becoming Bihari and one could claim to be Bihari by learning from the rich history and culture of the state. The agriculture roadmap too could be a good tool to promote brand Bihar, Kovind said. The roadmap talks of providing at least one item from Bihar on every Indian plate, and the President said that he got the Chhath prasad, thekua, from the Sudha Dairy - the brand name for the Bihar State Milk Co-operative Federation's products - in Rashtrapati Bhavan during the festival. He lauded the success of Sudha Dairy, whose products are being made available in Delhi and the northeast states. Kovind said it was a moving experience to visit to Bihar for the first time after becoming President. "I will always remember the regard and affection I received from people of all sections and regions of the state as the governor of Bihar," he said. The President said the timing of the agriculture roadmap was apt because this is the centenary year of Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha for farmers. Kovind also spoke at length on how Biharis had excelled in different fields and the important role they played in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai as well as in foreign countries.