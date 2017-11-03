Girl fights father, wins right to go to school

Patna: The ordeal of a 10-year-old girl, who fought her father to allow her to continue studying in school, ended on Thursday when police admitted her to a government school.

Sunaina Kumari, of Dwarikapuri village under Sarairanjan block in Samastipur district around 100 km northeast of Patna, complained to the police on Wednesday that her father Mohit Rai, 45, a habitual drunkard, was pressuring her to take up work as a domestic help.

On Wednesday morning, Mohit beat up Sunaina, a Class VI student, as usual when she was getting ready to go to school. A social activist helped Sunaina file a police complaint.

Sarairanjan police station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Singh summoned Mohit, who apologised and promised to mend his ways. Sunaina, however, refused to live with her father.

The SHO admitted her to the local Kasturba Vidyalaya, which provides hostel facility.

Sunaina said she wants to become a teacher: "It is because of my teachers' blessings that I fought against my father and stepmother, who used to torture me at home and were hell-bent on ruining my career."

She told the police that her elder sister escaped from the house about a year ago and another sister committed suicide because of the ill-treatment meted out by Mohit and her stepmother Mangali Devi. Sunaina's eldest sister is married and lives with her in-laws.