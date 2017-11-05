The Telegraph
Sunday, November 5, 2017
Ansari's sweet words
Dev Raj

Patna: Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari on Saturday virtually dubbed chief minister Nitish Kumar a turncoat.

Though the words were spoken in sweet Hindustani, they were sharp like a needle, and Nitish, who was present in the audience, bore it silently.

"S arjameene Bihar mein ek badi khoobi hai, yahan bagi bhi paida hote hain aur ashiq bhi; Aksar dekha gaya hai ki baagi premi ho gaye aur premi baagi ho gaye (The land of Bihar has a big quality. Rebels and lovers both are born here. It has been often seen that rebels have turned into lovers and lovers have become rebels)," Ansari said.

Ansari was speaking while presiding over the first Syed Shahabuddin Memorial lecture on "How inclusive is India's development" organised on the premises of the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Patna.

The import of Ansari's remarks were not missed, because they were not exactly associated with the diplomat-turned-politician in whose remembrance the event was being held.

