3 trampled to death

Patna: At least three elderly women were killed after getting trampled over in a huge crowd of devotees that had gathered at Simaria Ghat along the Ganga in Begusarai district to take a dip on Kartik Purnima on Saturday. "A crowd of around 5 lakh people had gathered there to take a dip in the Ganga. Three persons died after being trampled over by a massive surging crowd. No stampede broke out there. Suffocation could also be a reason," said joint secretary, disaster management department, Anirudh Kumar. Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said all arrangements by the government for the occasion were fine, "yet it happened. We can say anything with certainty only after a probe". The incident, in which local sources said at least 10 people were injured, occurred around 7.30am while the devotees were moving towards the river bank. Simaria, around 120km east of Patna, is considered one of the most sacred places along the Ganga in Bihar. People, especially those from north Bihar, go there on religious occasions to take a dip. Bihar police additional director-general (headquarters) S.K. Singhal said: "All the three deceased are around 75 years of age. Two of them have been identified." The devotees complained about poor arrangements and lack of crowd control. They said the narrow paths and lanes leading to the ghats became too crowded and people started jostling with each other. "At first the body of one woman was found, which led to panic and two more deaths. There weren't sufficient police personnel and magistrates to control the crowd. The locals contained the situation," a government official deployed in the area told The Telegraph on the condition of anonymity. Asked about the allegations, Singhal added that the range deputy inspector-general and zonal inspector-general will "probe and find out the reasons behind the incident and fix responsibilities. We had provided sufficient resources to the district administration for the occasion". Though the administration denied anybody was hurt, various sources said many persons had suffered minor injuries. Begusarai civil surgeon Hari Narayan Singh said the post-mortem of the deceased would be conducted to know about the cause of the death. Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the mishap and announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the next of the kin of those who died.