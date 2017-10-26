Wozniacki advances

Singapore: Caroline Wozniacki produced an almost perfect display to dismantle world No. 1 Simona Halep 6-0, 6-2 at the WTA Finals on Wednesday as the Dane eased into the semi-finals with her second dominant victory in as many matches. Wozniacki had started her fifth appearance at the season-ending tournament with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Romania's Halep appeared equally as powerless against the 27-year-old former No. 1. The Dane's victory margin assured her of a last-four berth after the loss of four games in two matches while Halep lives to fight another day with her opening straight-sets win over Caroline Garcia giving her a 1-1 record in the Red Group. Frenchwoman Garcia recovered from her opening loss to rally past Svitolina with an epic 6-7 (7-9), 6-3, 7-5 victory later in the day, a result that leaves the other three women in the group all with a chance of joining Wozniacki in the semi-finals. Wozniacki has been the form player on the WTA Tour this season, winning 58 matches, reaching seven finals and claiming one tournament victory in Tokyo last month. The rankings show Halep as the world leader and Wozniacki in sixth but the Romanian was utterly outclassed as her opponent raced through the first set in 23 minutes on the back of a 94 percent first serve success rate. "I think I played really well today and stayed aggressive throughout. I didn't expect to be leading by that much in the first set and I started to think 'what's happening? Am I really playing that well?'," Wozniacki said. Halep had been as much a spectator as the stunned crowd packed into the Singapore Indoor Stadium and although she tried to rouse herself after getting to 30-30 in the first game of the second set, Wozniacki held firm. Reuters