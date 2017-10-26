The Telegraph
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Wolff all praise for Hamilton
The Daily Telegraph

London: Lewis Hamilton is on course to become the greatest Formula One driver of all time, his Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has claimed.

Hamilton, who holds a 66-point lead over rival Sebastian Vettel with just three rounds remaining, will earn another shot at world championship glory in Mexico City on Sunday. After storming to victory in the US, Hamilton needs only to finish fifth to become the first British driver to surpass Sir Jackie Stewart and claim four F1 championships.

"Lewis is about to break all records that have been set in Formula One, and it is just a matter of time that people will say he is on track to being the best driver that has ever existed," Wolff told the Press Association.

Following his victory in Austin last Sunday, Hamilton attributed his impressive form this year to Nico Rosberg's departure from Mercedes.

