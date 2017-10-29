We never panicked, says Rhian Brewster

Roll of honour: Rhian Brewster (Golden Boot), Gabriel Brazao of Brazil (Golden Glove) and Philip Foden (Golden Ball) with their awards on Saturday. A Telegraph picture Calcutta: Steve Cooper was all smiles when he walked in for the media conference with the Fifa U-17 World Cup trophy. Understandably, the England coach hailed the fairy-tale comeback of his team after being down 0-2 by the half-hour mark. “I believed in my boys and they believed in themselves,” said Cooper about the turnaround. “In fact, we never panicked. “We were two goals down, but my boys never played a long ball. Instead, they concentrated on playing passes, as many as possible. That’s the way we planned the game and that’s the way we played. “All credit to the boys, who showed and proved how we wanted to do things,” he said. “Believe me, never for a moment did I think there was need for panic. We just stuck to a plan. At the half-time, everyone was very positive even though we were trailing,” Cooper added. Striker Rhian Brewster echoed the coach. “Yes, we did not panic at the half time. We were confident of coming back even though we were 0-2 down. The first goal was extremely important for us,” said the top scorer of the tournament. The coach, however, agreed that that the Brewster goal came at the right time as it happened just two minutes before the breather. “Yes, it came at the right moment. It helped us to keep our spirits high,” he said. When suggested that England defeated Spain in the latter’s style of playing short and crisp ground passes, the coach replied: “We beat them in our own game.” Cooper made special mention of Calcutta and said he was returning home with great memories of the city. “We played so many games in this city and it was an amazing experience. Having come to India, we are now going back being better professionals. Thank you, India,” said Cooper. So overwhelmed was the coach that he said he was yet to believe England had won the trophy. “The feeling is overpowering. A surreal feeling… I am speechless… Maybe I will be better placed tomorrow to explain when we realise what we have done. “Fantastic players… Fantastic comeback... I think it was against the run of play,” Cooper said. According to Cooper, the victory was another testimony of England’s grassroots programme. “I must thank those worked dedicatedly in England in academies and grassroots. These boys are part of the system for the last five to six years. They have a great future. In one way it is the recognition of the way our programme is going,” Cooper said. “We have now bigger plans at the senior level with the World Cup and the European championship,” he added. For Brewster, the victory is something he’ll never forget. “The fact remains that we believed in ourselves firmly and could achieve the target. We will play the game for many years now and will never forget this moment,” he said. Meanwhile, Brazil bagged the Fairplay award.