We are relaxed: Tim Southee

Calcutta: New Zealand are under no pressure whatsoever. With the series tied 1-1, New Zealand are more excited than tense at the prospect of winning their maiden ODI series in India in Kanpur on Sunday, said pacer Tim Southee. “We’re under no pressure. There’s more excitement I would say. There was an air of excitement around the guys today at training. “Obviously, we feel freshened up after the day off (on Friday). The series is on the line tomorrow,” said Southee ahead of the third and final ODI on Sunday. “That’s what we play for and like I said, good sides have come here and walked away empty handed. I guess it'll be nice to seal the series here. But India are a tough team in their own conditions as they have shown that over a while,” he added. India have won their last six ODI series in a row after losing at home in October 2015 to South Africa. The cooler weather means conditions here are different to what both teams faced in Mumbai and Pune, and Southee said his team would have to adapt quickly to have any chance of winning on Sunday. “The beauty of a series is that as it goes on, it’s the same for both teams. You get more information about the opposition batters and there’s information going out there as well.”