Saturday, October 28, 2017
Waugh's advice for Smith
Our Bureau

Calcutta: Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has one bit of advice for Steve Smith ahead of the Ashes: Keep your emotions in check.

Ahead of Smith’s first Ashes series at the helm, Waugh — who won eight Test bouts against England, including two as captain — counselled the 28-year-old to be aware of how the spotlight of cricket’s fiercest rivalry can quickly blow little things out of all proportion.

“The only advice I’d say for Steve this series is maybe not show so much emotion when you’re in the field,” Waugh told the Cricket Australia website. “The camera is always on you as a captain. If you’re negative in your body language or you’re kicking the ground, it’s going to be magnified 100 times.

“The only thing I’d say to him is keep your emotions in check a bit more.”

It’s an issue Smith himself addressed at the conclusion of Australia’s tour of India, one of the most fiery series in recent memory.

Waugh admits those emotions are by no means easy to control.

Although few would have noticed, the New South Welshman rode the dips as hard as any of his teammates during his almost five-year reign as Test captain, infrequent as they were.

“I almost talked to myself when someone would drop a catch or the bowlers weren’t doing well,” Waugh explained.

“You almost want to show something either verbally or physically but you knew that there’s every chance it would be replayed on the big screen and the whole team will be watching five seconds later. It’s about staying in control.”

