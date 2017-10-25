Victory for WI

Bulawayo: Devendra Bishoo provided an excellent display of leg spin to grab four wickets as West Indies eased to a 117-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first Test here at the Queens Sports Club on Tuesday.

Bishoo took four for 105 in Zimbabwe's second innings, getting the hosts bowled out for 316 and finishing with a match haul of nine for 184.

Zimbabwe had earlier been set a target of 434 for victory after West Indies were bowled out for 373 in their second innings, with Roston Chase (95) being the top scorer.

The Zimbabweans made a bright start with a 99-run opening partnership before Hamilton Masakadza (57) and Solomon Mire (47) were dismissed in quick succession followed by Craig Ervine and Sean Williams, as Zimbabwe went into the tea interval on 159 for four.

Brendan Taylor (73), recalled to the side after an absence of three years, provided stout resistance.

The second and final test will also be played at the same venue and it starts on Sunday.

Brief scores: WI 219 & 373 (R. Chase 95). Zimbabwe 159 & 316 (B. Taylor 73; D. Bishoo 4/105). WI won by 117 runs.