Venus is in the semis

Venus Williams

Singapore: Venus Williams got revenge for her Wimbledon final defeat to Garbine Muguruza, when she advanced to the last-four stage of the WTA Finals with a gutsy 7-5, 6-4 victory over the Spanish world No. 2 on Thursday.

Both players knew a win would secure a passage to the semi-finals as they held identical 1-1 scores in White Group play at the season-ending event, but the 37-year-old was stronger on the key points and moved brilliantly around the court to progress.

Muguruza had brushed aside Venus to claim her second Grand Slam title in July, but any hope she had of repeating the feat was snuffed out by a resolute opponent, who simply refused to buckle in the tense Singapore Indoor Stadium encounter.

“I played an amazing opponent who has had an amazing year, so I was so happy to win the last point,” Venus said in a courtside interview.

The victory enabled Venus, who won this event in 2008, to advance along with pool winner Karolina Pliskova, who won her first two matches, but ended round-robin play with a 3-6, 1-6 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko earlier on Thursday.

The winner-takes-all showdown started with Venus looking to dictate terms, pushing Muguruza around the court and attacking her second serve as the Spaniard countered by pushing the American back with her deep ground-strokes.

The pair traded service breaks before Muguruza failed to hold on and send the opener into a tie-break when Venus converted her third set point after the back-peddling Spaniard dumped a forehand into the net.

Muguruza’s repeated attempts to pull clear in the second were denied by Venus on every occasion with the American twice battling back from behind to edge 5-4 ahead with her strongest service game of the set.