Van Basten & Campbell impressed

Calcutta: The Indian fans are not the only ones to be amazed by the skills and flair of the teenagers in the ongoing under-17 World Cup. Even a man of Marco van Basten’s stature is surprised by the professional attitude of the youngsters. On Thursday, Van Basten, one of the greatest European forwards in the 80s and early 90s, is in the city to attend the Fifa council meeting. The former Dutch international is the chief officer for technical development in Fifa. Van Basten said the quality of football was very high. “When we were at that age, we were never so much professional,” he said. Asked to compare between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Dutch superstar said the two were like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in tennis and could not be compared. Van Basten had never been to Calcutta before but is very much aware of the city’s love for the game. His close friend and former Dutch teammate Ruud Gullit visited the city a few years ago and was surprised to know the game was followed passionately in the eastern metropolis. Van Vasten is of the opinion that the current infrastructure of Indian football is good enough to host bigger tournaments.

He felt efforts should be made to sustain the enthusiasm created during the under-17 World Cup and take the game ahead. Like the Dutchman, former England defender Sol Campbell also feels that India can host and play in the World Cup in the future. Campbell is in India as part of the Fifa Technical Study Group at the ongoing u-17 World Cup. In an interview to fifa.com, the 43-year-old said: “A lot of people in India have a connection to football and Fifa have done a fantastic job here in giving them this tournament. I think that in the future, India would definitely be ready to host a World Cup.”