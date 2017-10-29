The Telegraph
Sunday, October 29, 2017
Valencia's 6 in a row

Madrid: Valencia moved to within a point of La Liga leaders Barcelona by winning 2-1 at lowly Alaves on Saturday, recording a sixth consecutive league victory to post their best ever start to a season.

Simone Zaza opened the scoring in the 34th minute for Marcelino’s high-flying side to grab his ninth strike of the campaign and score for the sixth game in a row.

Their excellent run came under threat when veteran defender Alexis Ruano headed the hosts level three minutes into the second half.

Former Valencia loanee Munir El Haddadi nearly put Alaves in front with a thunderous strike that was turned away by Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, but the visitors restored their lead after Rodrigo Ely handled a cross in the area.

Spain forward Rodrigo Moreno converted from the penalty spot in the 66th minute to make it seven wins and three draws for Valencia, their best-ever return in the league after 10 games.

Reuters

