Thank you India: Gianni Infantino

Praful Patel Calcutta: India, on Friday, would request the world football’s governing body, Fifa, to allow it to host the 2019 U-20 World Cup, especially after the success of the U-17 World Cup in six venues across the country. On Friday, the Fifa council meeting will be held in the city and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) sources claimed it could see an initial discussion about the allotment of the next U-20 World Cup in 2019. Praful Patel, the AIFF president, has been invited to attend the council meeting and could pitch for India’s claim, though no country had ever been allotted two age-group World Cups before. However, Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who arrived on Thursday morning, said he was happy with the way India have conducted the U-17 World Cup. “India is a football country now. Thank you very much all the Indians. That’s most important. It is a great pleasure to be here,” said the Fifa boss. The Fifa chief, who is being accompanied by a 35-member delegation, will also attend a programme at the Eco Park which will see the presence of a host of former footballers. Patel said that the huge number of spectators who have attended the U-17 matches is a proof of India’s ability to host big tournaments successfully. “I can say with a great deal of satisfaction that this edition of the U-17 World Cup will be the most watched U-17 Cup ever. In fact, the attendance registered is all set to break all records of the Fifa U-20 World Cup,” said Patel. Jamie Yarza, Fifa head of competitions, said: “This tournament has been a hugely successful one in every aspect. The figures speak for itself, it is going to be the most attended U-17 World Cup. “On the field, the matches were of high quality, played in high speed, and technically also it was very high class. It has been a fantastic tournament and India has delivered it. It shows that India is a football nation in every sense,” Yarza said. Patel announced the setting up of a centre of excellence (CoE) in two years' time with financial and technical help from Fifa. He did not mention anything about where the centre would be set up, but said it will be a top-class facility which will house all the national men and women age-group and senior national teams. Patel added that Fifa has committed to support this initiative.