Syrian players find refuge in Iraq

Baghdad: A decade ago, Iraqi footballers used to take refuge in neighbouring Syria to pursue their career, but the tables have turned in the tumultuous world of Middle East conflicts. Nadim Sabagh remembers the Iraqis who played at Tishrin, his club in the northern metropolis of Aleppo that was to turn into a hotspot in Syria's devastating conflict. Today, he has signed up for a second season with Al- Zawra, a leading side . The 32-year-old Syrian international quit his country back in 2011 at the outset of the war and first played for Arbil, the biggest club in Iraqi Kurdistan. Fellow Syrian Mahmud Khadduj held out four years longer before joining him in exile. He says he "remembers very well" days when they would be training at the stadium of Ittihad, another Aleppo side, "as rockets and bullets rained down". Back in 2015, as Aleppo was being pulverised in clashes between government forces and rebels, as well as by jihadists and Russian air strikes, Khadduj decided to call it a day. His escape came in the form of a contract with a club in Karbala, a Shiite city south of Baghdad. "I wasn't the only one. Several of my teammates joined clubs outside Syria," said Khadduj, a midfielder who has now signed up with Naft al-Wassat, a leading club in the Iraqi league. With entire blocks in several cities reduced to rubble by the six-year-old conflict, many football stadiums have suffered the same fate, leaving players and staff redundant. Many players have gone abroad because "we have no other job to make a living", Sabagh, in an orange shirt marked with the number 32 on the back, said at a training session in Baghdad. At the Iraqi Air Force Club's Al-Jowa al-Jawiya stadium in Baghdad, the Syrian accent of deputy coach Mohammed Aqil came through loud and clear as he instructed his players. The 35-year-old former coach of Aleppo's Ittihad explained that sports facilities back home have taken a battering. Agencies